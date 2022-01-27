AIDC 2022: BEARING WITNESS

The full program is now live for AIDC 2022, Australia’s foremost event for the documentary and factual industry, taking place in March as a hybrid event with in-person sessions at ACMI, Melbourne and livestream sessions via the AIDC Online Platform.

The Australian International Documentary Conference (AIDC) has announced the full program for its first-ever hybrid event – taking place in-person at ACMI Melbourne, and simultaneously online, from 6-9 March 2022, with an online-only international marketplace from 10-11 March 2022.



The 2022 program features more than 90 national and international speakers from across the nonfiction screen and digital media industries, set to share their insights in over 40 keynotes, panels and workshops.



Illuminating AIDC 2022’s central theme, Bearing Witness, headline sessions will cover a range of gripping topics, like non-traditional storytelling with Academy Award®-shortlisted director, Jonas Poher Rasmussen (Flee); how to successfully craft provocative stories of the past with the producers of some of Netflix’s most talked-about docuseries, Chapman and Maclain Way (Wild Wild Country, Untold); and navigating risk with Academy Award®-shortlisted investigative filmmaker, Nanfu Wang (In the Same Breath).





Additional highlights include an audience with trailblazing independent producer and former co-head of Amazon Studios, Ted Hope; a provocative discussion with Academy Award®-winning Australian filmmaker Eva Orner (Taxi to the Dark Side, Burning), a glimpse into the future of documentary with TIME’s Loren Hammonds, and a revealing in-conversation with Darren Dale and Jacob Hickey of the prolific Blackfella Films (Filthy Rich and Homeless, Deep Water, Books That Made Us).

In addition to its expansive program of sessions, AIDC will also continue its tradition as the must-attend marketplace for documentary and factual projects seeking development and sales, with a formidable contingent of national and international decision makers taking part in the 2022 event. More than 70 broadcasters, streamers, sales agents, fund and foundations will be looking for new projects to support and content to commission, including 30West, the ABC, Actual Films, Al Jazeera English, Amazon, ARTE G.E.I.E., Autlook Filmsales, BBC, CAA, Cinetic Media, Doc Society, CAT&Docs, CBC, Dogwoof, IDFA, LiSTNR Original Podcasts, Madman Entertainment, NHK, SBS, Sundance Institute and many more.



AIDC 2022 will see the biggest lineup of global streamers participating in the conference and marketplace, including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Topic and ESPN. New partners also participating for the first time to launch major initiatives and opportunities for documentary makers include Australian streamer Stan, and philanthropic organisations the Judith Neilson Institute and Shark Island Institute.



Registration for AIDC 2022 is open now, with both hybrid (in-person and online) and virtual (online only) pass types available, opening up AIDC’s many opportunities to industry players in any location across the globe.



AIDC 2022: BEARING WITNESS



CONFERENCE

6-9 MARCH 2022

ACMI, MELBOURNE & ONLINE



INTERNATIONAL MARKET

10-11 MARCH 2022

ONLINE ONLY



