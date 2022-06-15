Documentary and factual filmmakers in regional and Far North Queensland will have the chance to undertake masterclasses and pitching opportunities, hear from industry experts and network at new event Regionality Cairns later this year.

Hosted by the Australian International Documentary Conference (AIDC) and Screen Queensland, in collaboration with Screenworks, the one day event will be held at the Cairns Performing Arts Centre September 2.

AIDC CEO and creative director Natasha Gadd said: “In a country as large and diverse as Australia, there are endless stories to be shared from the regions that form a vital part of our national identity.

“AIDC’s Regionality program is dedicated to supporting stories and storytellers from outside of the metro centres and this year, we are thrilled to be partnering with Screen Queensland to present Regionality Cairns to take a taste of AIDC to Far North Queensland and provide new project exposure and opportunities for Queensland-based regional documentary and factual practitioners.”

As part of this, all three organisation are calling for Queensland-based project teams with market-ready documentary or factual features, singles, or series projects to apply for the Regionality Pitch.

Up to four project teams will be selected for international training, mentorship, and trailer editing before their project is pitched to key local and international buyers, commissioners and funders attending the event. Each selected project team will also receive free registration for up to two people.

Regionality Cairns follows AIDC and Screenworks’ inaugural Regionality event held in Northern NSW’s Lennox Head last year. It also builds upon significant efforts by the Queensland Government to bolster the capability of the screen industry in FNQ, including the construction of a studio.

“Bringing such a renowned national institution as AIDC to our state via Regionality Cairns is yet another example of how we are committed to providing real opportunities for regional practitioners to gain valuable skills and insights, network and connect with industry decision-makers,” said Screen Queensland CEO Kylie Munnich.

The deadline for Regionality Pitch submissions is July 17. The full program for Regionality Cairns will be announced in early August, but early registration is open now.