AiF launches careers initiative for actors without US representation

Australians in Film (AiF) has unveiled a new initiative giving Australian actors without US reps the chance to be seen by top talent managers, with one standout to earn a meeting with Blumhouse casting head Terri Taylor.

On The Rise | Actor’s Edition is supported by the Golden Globe Foundation, with submissions to be viewed by US companies such as Stride Management, More Medavoy, Echo Lake Entertainment and Artists First Management.

Each applicant will be invited to attend a masterclass with Taylor, who has worked with filmmakers such as Steven Spielberg, Jordan Peele, Damien Chazelle, and Jon M. Chu and whose more than 60 credits include Get Out, Crazy Rich Asians and The Loudest Voice.

At the conclusion of Taylor’s masterclass, one actor will be named the On The Rise winner, receiving a 30-minute one-on-one general meeting with Taylor and a feature profile of AiF’s social media and website.

“On The Rise is a breakthrough global career opportunity for Australian actors — opening doors to one of the most competitive industries in the world,” said AiF executive director Peter Ritchie.

“This platform provides critical international pathways for undiscovered Australian talent.”

Only 100 submissions will be accepted on a first in, best dressed basis. Applicants must submit a 2-minute maximum acting reel, headshot and credits. While you may have Australian representation, you must not have US representation and cannot have been a lead or series regular in a US production.

Applications close September 25 4pm PDT US time/September 26 10am AEST, or when 100 submissions have been reached. Applying is free for AiF Network members, $95 for AiF Access members and $150 for non-members.

The masterclass will take place on Zoom October 22, 4pm PDT/October 23, 10am AEDT.