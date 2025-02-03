AiF launches Emerging Producers Program with Animal Logic Entertainment, Truant Pictures

Aspiring producers can engage with experienced practitioners working in the US later this month via a new series of online masterclasses from Australians in Film.

Delivered in collaboration with Animal Logic Entertainment and Truant Pictures, the Emerging Producers Program consists of four 90-minute sessions offering insights on sourcing IP and developing an Idea, strategy and understanding the marketplace, creating a winning film pitch, and what makes a great creative producer.

Speakers include writer and co-executive producer Erin Cardillo; producer and Aggregate Films co-founder Michael Costigan; producer and Pinky Promise president Kara Durrett; producer and partner at Dirty Films, Coco Francini; executive producer Jonathan Hludzinski; writer Ellen Shanman; literary manager Lit Entertainment producer Kendrick Tan; manager and producer at Fourward, Sean Woods; and Miramax senior vice president of production and distribution Yvette Zhuang. Former MTV Entertainment executive Amal Baggar will moderate the sessions.

Jonathan Hludzinski and Kara Durrett

AiF executive director Peter Ritchie said the emerging producer program reflected his organisation’s long-standing commitment to artist development.

“We are incredibly grateful to Animal Logic Entertainment and Truant Pictures for their unwavering support, which has made this initiative possible,” he said.

Animal Logic Entertainment and Truant Pictures CEO Zareh Nalbandian said the program was a “vital initiative” that equipped emerging Australian producers with the skills and insights needed to thrive in the evolving and competitive US film industry.

We are proud to partner with AIF in creating pathways and opportunities for Australian content creators to succeed globally,” he said.

“The Emerging Producers Program will cover essential topics ranging from development and packaging to financing and production in the U.S., focusing primarily on feature films. However, future editions may expand to cover television production as well.”

The Emerging Producers Program will take place from February 18 – March 11, and is free to all AiF members. Find out more information here.