Alana Hicks named AAA-AISF Directing Scholarship recipient

The American Australian Association (AAA), in partnership with Australian International Screen Forum (AISF), has selected Australian-Papua New Guinean writer/director Alana Hicks as the AAA-AISF Directing Scholar for 2025-26.

Established in 2019, the US$10,000 scholarship supports Australian directors in connecting with the New York–based film and television industry via a tailored program of development and industry immersion.

Hicks’ short films, Chicken and Pasifika Drift, have screened at festivals such as SXSW Sydney, Flickerfest, and BFI London. Her directing credits also include ABC series PM’s Daughter and SBS Digital Original Moni, as well as second-unit experience on Frayed.

As the AAA-AISF Scholar, Alana will attend the New York Stage & Film Filmmakers’ Workshop to develop her debut feature, Breaking of Charity, which she described as a “supernatural thriller with a comic heart.” The residency will allow her to test material in a collaborative setting and to strengthen connections with the US creative ecosystem. The scholarship will cover costs associated with the residency, including travel, living and accommodation, and is intended to be flexible and tailored to the recipient’s project and professional development needs.

AISF chairman Chris Beale was pleased to support Hicks’ next creative step.

“Alana’s voice is singular – rooted in diasporic, cross-cultural experience and expressed with striking tonal confidence,” he said.

“This scholarship is exactly the kind of targeted support that accelerates distinctive filmmakers’ careers: time, space, and access to the people who can help a bold feature find form and an audience.”

His sentiments were echoed by AAA president Steven Marshall, who said Hicks’ bold and original storytelling reflected the depth and diversity of Australian voices his organisation was committed to championing on the world stage.

“The American Australian Association is proud to support Alana Hicks as our 2025–2026 AAA-AISF Directing Scholar”, he said.

“This scholarship is designed to give talented filmmakers the networks, resources, and confidence to make the leap into major international markets, and we are thrilled to play a part in helping Alana take this next step in her career.”

The selection panel was made up of select members of AISF’s industry advisory board.