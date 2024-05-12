Alessandro Rosini awarded Seven West Media David Leckie Scholarship

Seven West Media has announced Alessandro Rosini as the third David Leckie Seven Scholarship recipient.

A recent graduate of Melbourne’s Swinburne University of Technology, where he completed a bachelor’s degree in media and communications (majoring in journalism), Rosini will work in Seven West Media’s Sydney digital division from today

He follows in the footsteps of Madeline McKeown and Nuwan Ranasinghe in the program, set up in late 2021 to honour the career and legacy of the former Seven West Media Chief Executive Officer.

The scholarship offers a 12-month role at Seven West Media for a graduate who is passionate about sales, programming, or news. It was set up in partnership with Skye Leckie the pair’s sons, Harry and Ben, who also judge applications alongside Seven West Media executives.

In a statement, Skye, Harry, and Ben Leckie said the program offered Rosini the opportunity to “fulfill his dream and be immersed in the ever-changing media world”.

“We are greatly honoured that Kerry Stokes and Seven provide this wonderful program for a young person,” they said.

“Alessandro is an outstanding individual and we are so thrilled for him to have this extraordinary opportunity. David had many loves during his years in media, but TV was his #1. We are thrilled that his legacy can continue and allow others to have the experience of working in TV. Thank you to Jeff and the team at Seven for yet again finding such impressive candidates for this great scholarship program.”

Seven West Media managing director and CEO, Jeff Howard, was pleased to welcome Rosini to Seven.

“Alessandro was an outstanding candidate and is a really deserving recipient of this year’s scholarship,” he said.

“He is passionate about the media business, highly motivated, and very keen to learn. David was a legendary leader at Seven and in the media industry, and his legacy lives on in the many people in our business he mentored, the content and strategies he championed, and the passion for media he instilled in everyone he met. It also lives on in this scholarship program, which is both a tribute to David and a great way for Seven to support and develop new recruits.

“It’s great to welcome Alessandro to Seven today and along with Skye, the Leckie family, and the entire Seven team, I wish him every success.”