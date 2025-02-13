Alison Hurbert-Burns to depart Foxtel Group

Foxtel Group executive director for commissioning and content Alison Hurbert-Burns is set to depart the company this month after more than six years.

In a post on LinkedIn, the executive said she tendered her resignation late last year and shared the news with her team this morning.

“I’m very thankful for the chance to work in the Australian and global television industry,” she wrote.

“It’s made up of some of my favourite people, brilliant minds, and wonderful colleagues.

“We get to tell stories that make a lasting impact, to make ART and be part of our audiences’ lives if only for a moment in time.

“News on what’s next will come in time, but for now I’d like to thank the team I’ve worked alongside at Binge and Foxtel and the creative partners in our wonderful sector on all that we have achieved together.”

Hurbert-Burns was responsible for leading Australian streaming platform Binge from its launch in 2020, overseeing its Originals strategy and growth.

She has since served as an executive producer on scripted series Love Me, Strife, High Country, The Twelve, feature film How To Make Gravy, and upcoming Australian-Irish co-production Mix Tape.

Before Foxtel, Hurbert-Burns worked at Nine (launching Stan and 9Now) and has also had stints in Melbourne with the AFL and in London with Time Warner’s news division.

As per TV Tonight, Wendy Moore take on the role of executive director – Entertainment Content for Foxtel Group, spanning scripted and unscripted originals.

Hurbert-Burns’ departure follows that of Foxtel Group chief commercial and content officer and Binge managing director Amanda Laing, who left the company in September and has since Nine in the newly created role of streaming and broadcast managing director.

Last year, sports entertainment platform DAZN reached an agreement to acquire Foxtel Group from its majority shareholder News Corp, and minority shareholder Telstra at an enterprise value of US$2.2 billion. The acquisition is expected to close in the second half of fiscal 2025, subject to regulatory approval.