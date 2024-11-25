All aboard the gravy train: Nick Waterman and Meg Washington build the Kelly-verse for ‘How to Make Gravy’

PREMIUM CONTENT Subscribe to continue reading. Keep connected to the Australian screen industry. With a subscription, you’ll get access to exclusive premium content including in-depth features, opinion, analysis and business and talent profiles. You can also upgrade to access our comprehensive In Production listings, covering hundreds of projects. Sign up with a 7 day free trial. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Making music for a film is one thing but how do you make a film within a piece of music?

The answer has been five years in the making for creative and real-life partners Nick Waterman and Meg Washington, whose screen adaptation of Paul Kelly’s How To Make Gravy will land on Binge this week.

As with the song, the film centres on an incarcerated father, played by Daniel Henshall, who must search within himself to find his way back to his family as they prepare to celebrate their first Christmas without him.<...