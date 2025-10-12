‘All Her Fault’ (Trailer)

An adaptation Andrea Mara’s 2021 novel of the same name, Peacock series All Her Fault stars Sarah Snook as Marissa Irvine, a mother that arrives at a Chicago residence expecting to pick up her young son, Milo, from his first playdate with a boy at his new school – only for a woman she doesn’t recognise to answer the door and be unaware of her son’s whereabouts.

Joining Snook in the cast are Dakota Fanning, Jake Lacy, Abby Elliott, Sophie Lillis, Michael Peña, Linda Cropper, Thomas Cocquerel, Bali Padda, Greg Hatton, Kate Lister, Daniel Monks, Lauren Grimson, and Rowan Witt.

Writer/creator Megan Gallagher executive produced alongside Carnival Films’ Nigel Marchant, Gareth Neame, and Joanna Strevens, as well as Jennifer Gabler Rawlings and Christine Sacani. Terry Gould produced the series with Mara an associate producer. Minkie Spiro, also an executive producer, and Kate Dennis shared directing duties. The Carnival Films production was filmed in Victoria with support from the Victorian Government’s Victorian Screen Incentive.

All eight episodes of All Her Fault will be available on Binge from November 6.