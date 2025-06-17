All3Media International hires Micah Hewson as VP sales ANZ

London-based independent distributor All3Media International has appointed Micah Hewson to the newly-created role of VP sales Australia and New Zealand.

Hewson, who has worked in TV for 25 years, is the former head of commercial development at ITV Studios Australia. Prior to, he was executive producer and development lead at Endemol Shine/Southern Star.

In his new role at All3Media, he will report to EVP Asia Pacific Sabrina Duguet and SVP ANZ Julie Dowding, as they work to identify and maximise sales and commercial opportunities across the region.

His remit will include negotiating broadcast and digital rights deals for All3Media International’s multi-genre portfolio of finished series and formats, as well as optimising windowing and relicensing strategies.

All3Media’s catalogue includes Britain’s top selling drama Midsomer Murders, returning series All Creatures Great and Small and Trigger Point, as well as the upcomingThe Assassin starring Keeley Hawes and Freddie Highmore, Trespasses featuring Gillian Anderson and Secret Services led by Gemma Arterton.

Its format slate includes The Traitors, Race Across the World, Lingo and Cash Cab, while scripted formats include Liar, which as been commissioned in 15 territories, as well as Informer, Cheat, Queer as Folk, Laid and Step Dave.

Documentaries include Becoming Madonna, The Trial of Michael Jackson, Parenthood, David Attenborough: Ocean, The Body Next Door and The Man Who Played With Fire.

“This is a pivotal time in the content landscape and All3Media International has the world-class catalogue and the ambition to lead,” said Hewson.

“It will be a privilege to represent such iconic IP and to work with such a dynamic team. I’m excited to help drive growth in the region, deepen local partnerships and unlock new opportunities across both established and emerging platforms.”

Duguet said it was clear it was time to expand the ANZ team, given “Julie’s incredible work in ensuring both our business and our content are thriving”.

” Micah’s well-established relationships with broadcasters, buyers and decision-makers, as well as his impressive understanding of not just the industry but also how to captivate viewers, will be a huge asset and we are delighted to welcome him to the team,” she said.