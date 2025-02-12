‘Alone Australia’ (Season 3 Trailer)

SBS has released a first look at the third season survival series Alone Australia, set in Tasmania’s West Coast Ranges.

Five women set a milestone as the first to bring equal gender representation to the cast and one participant becomes the first to grab the title of the oldest player in the series’ history.

The episodes feature first-of-a-kind hunting, fishing, and trapping skills, as well as shelter builds and bushcraft being taken to new extremes.

Alone Australia is an A+E Media Group format and ITV Studios Australia production for SBS.

Season three premieres with a double episode Wednesday, March 26 at 7.30pm on SBS and SBS On Demand, before finishing with a double finale on 4 June.