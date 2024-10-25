‘Always Listening’ (Trailer)

Genevieve Bailey’s Always Listening goes behind the scenes of one of the oldest organisations dedicated to saving lives in Australia – Lifeline.

Bailey was given rare access to Lifeline’s network of volunteers and staff for her 30-minute documentary, which gives voice to just a few of those who have answered some of than 23 million calls for help as well as hearing stories from those who have used the service over Lifeline’s 60 years.

The director and producer was joined in the creative team by DOP Jacob Williams, aerial photographer Jared Kettle, composer Nick Huggins, and editor Danielle Boesenberg.

Always Listening, a Proud Mother Pictures production, will premiere at 2pm on Monday, October 28 on SBS TV and be available to stream on SBS On Demand.