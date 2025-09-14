Amazon MGM Studios bring ‘Subversion’ to the Gold Coast with Chris Hemsworth, Lily James, David Wenham, Simone Kessell

Chris Hemsworth has returned to the Gold Coast to star opposite Lily James in Amazon MGM Studios action film Subversion, leading a local cast that includes David Wenham and Simone Kessell.

Nearly five years after filming the Netflix film Spiderhead in the region, Hemsworth will play a once-promising Naval commander who is blackmailed by a cartel-like operation into piloting a dangerous submarine carrying illegal cargo across international waters in Patrick Vollrath’s film, which will shoot at Village Roadshow Studios and surrounds.

James stars as a Coast Guard officer in hot pursuit of the commander, who must outmaneuver blockades and navigate perilous threats both inside and outside the submarine.

Michael Peña, Joe Cole, and Robert John Burke join Wenham and Kessell in the supporting cast.

Written by Andrew Ferguson, Lorenzo di Bonaventura (Transformers) is producing, with Stephen Shafer and Greg Cohen executive producing for di Bonaventura Pictures, alongside E. Bennett Walsh.

The film is supported by the Australian Government through the Location Offset, the Queensland Government through Screen Queensland’s Production Attraction Strategy, and Local Government through the City of Gold Coast’s Screen Attraction Program. It is expected to employ 400 local cast and crew and contribute an estimated $63 million to the Queensland economy during production.

David Wenham (Image: John Feder) and Simone Kessell (Image: George Pimentel)

Di Bonaventura described Subversion as a “high-stakes action thriller that needs scale and scope”.

“Queensland was a natural fit because it offers incredible scenery, a great studio and a world-class crew,” he said.

“A lot of the movie takes place on the water and Queensland has spectacular oceanscapes.”

Screen Queensland CEO Jacqui Feeney said her agency was pleased to continue its ongoing collaboration with Amazon MGM Studios, which has included Balls Up, The Bluff, and Voltron.

“Subversion further cements the trust that has been established with our local crew base,” she said.

“We are pleased to welcome back executive producer E. Bennett Walsh with another complex action epic that will be shot between Brisbane and the Gold Coast.

“Subversion will benefit from Queensland’s growing expertise on high-end, highly technical action productions, as well as the water tank infrastructure at Village Roadshow Studios and the capabilities of our innovative virtual and post-production businesses.”

Queensland Arts Minister John-Paul Langbroek said the state government remained committed to growing a robust creative economy.

“The Crisafulli Government’s continued investment in our screen production sector ensures that we can deliver the best possible outcomes for films like Subversion, as well as enabling enduring career opportunities right here in Queensland,” he said.





