Amazon MGM’s ‘Voltron’ set to begin shooting on the Gold Coast with Henry Cavill

Screen Queensland has confirmed that Amazon MGM Studios’ Voltron feature will begin filming at Village Roadshow Studios on the Gold Coast this month.

The Hollywood Reporter broke the news in October that Rawson Marshall Thurber would direct a live-action adaptation of the US-Japanese television series about five unlikely heroes and their flying robot lions that unite to form a mega-robot named Voltron to defend the universe from evil.

The original series, based on the Japanese sci-fi series Beast King GoLion and Kikou Kantai Dairugger XV, was produced by World Events and ran for more than 120 episodes across 1984/85.

Co-written by Thurber and Ellen Shanman, the new production is top-lined by Superman star Henry Cavill and newcomer Daniel Quinn-Toye, with the cast also including Sterling K. Brown, Rita Ora, John Kim, Laura Gordon, Tim Griffin, John Kim, Alba Baptista, Samson Kayo and Tharanya Tharan.

Voltron is receiving support from the Federal Government via the Location Offset and the Queensland Government through Screen Queensland’s Production Attraction Strategy. It is expected to employ 825 screen practitioners and provide on-set training opportunities to emerging crew, as well as inject more than $100 million into the state’s economy.

Thurber is producing with Hidden Pictures’ Todd Lieberman, Bob Koplar, and Hobie Films’ David Hoberman.

In a video statement at Voltcon 2024 in October, the Central Intelligence and Red Notice director said the chance to bring Voltron to life was “beyond thrilling”.

“I want to make sure we stay true to the heart and spirit of Voltron,” he said.

“In this film, we are going to be introducing an entirely new generation of pilots and we’ve reimagined Voltron for the live-action world but we are going to stay true to heart and spirit of Voltron and those iconic elements that you love [and] that I love.”

Screen Queensland CEO Jacqui Feeney said she was pleased to welcome Amazon MGM Studios back to the Gold Coast, which housed production on two other upcoming titles from the company – The Bluff and Balls Up – earlier this year.

“We are delighted that our Production Attraction Strategy has secured another high calibre project for Queensland—a film production of significant scale creating impressive screen worlds, which will again showcase the skills of our talented local crew, cast and stunt workers to a global audience,” she said.

Queensland Arts Minister John-Paul Langbroek said securing the major production would “ensure the continued growth of our local screen industry and further bolster the Gold Coast’s international reputation as a global screen production destination”.

“I look forward to Amazon MGM’s production of Voltron commencing filming and its welcome injection of more than $100 million to Queensland’s economy including hundreds of screen industry jobs and a significant boost for local businesses,” he said.