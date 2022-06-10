Canada’s Amcomri Entertainment Inc. has acquired Australian/UK factual and documentary distributor Flame Media.

Flame Media was created in 2010 by the late John Caldon and creative director Lyndey Milan, and boasts roughly 2,200 hours and more than 500 titles of high-end factual in its library.

The distributor’s key titles include Prospero Productions’ Outback Truckers and Outback Opal Hunters, MAP TV’s The Moors Murders and Humble Bee Films/SeaLight Pictures’ Life in Colour with David Attenborough. New titles in production including New Zealand from a Train by Making Movies and Ningaloo with Tim Winton by Artemis Media.

Under the acquisition, Flame will be operated by Amcomri’s content distribution business Abacus Media Rights (AMR) and the team will report into AMR’s managing director Jonathan Ford. Key staff from Flame Media will continue to work within AMR.

The transaction closed approximately 15 months after Flame Media CEO Caldron’s death in early 2021.

AMR’s library of both scripted and non-scripted content includes Sort Of, Vikings: The Rise And Fall, Four Hours At The Capitol, The Missing Children, This Is Joan Collins, Epstein’s Shadow: Ghislaine Maxwell, The Masked Singer and Evolve.

“We have the utmost admiration for the high-quality business and senior management team that Mr. Caldon assembled over the previous 12 years,” said Amcomri CEO Robert Price.

“This acquisition, fully aligned with our buy-and-build growth strategy, strengthens our global offering in the factual and documentary TV content distribution and library markets, building on the remarkable success we have enjoyed in those sectors through our subsidiary, Abacus Media Rights.”

Flame Media content sales and acquisitions director Fiona Gilroy added: “Abacus have a very similar ethos to Flame and really understand what is needed to be a successful distributor in today’s environment. They are keen to work with producers at all stages of production as Flame has been and to help bring finance plans together for new productions. With support from the Amcomri Entertainment Group, they are well placed to do this.”