‘An accident I’ve fallen into’: Animation wasn’t the original plan, but it’s working for Millie Holten

·
NewsOnlineTV & Streaming
·

For years, Millie Holten had been working in live comedy, doing sketch and improv shows, all while trying to crack into the screen industry. When COVID hit, she then started posting web comics – an experiment that unexpectedly launched her into animation.

Now, she estimates 90 per cent of her work is in the genre, one she feels ultimately better suits her creativity.

“Animation has been an accident that I’ve fallen into,” she tells IF.

“The more I do it, the more I think it suits my s...