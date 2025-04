Directed by Melbourne’s Addison Heath and Jasmine Jakupi, An American Masquerade follows two washed-up actors and an ex-porn star who agree to cart drugs on a chaotic road trip from Portland to LA in a desperate attempt to fund their return to Hollywood.

Available to watch on Prime Video, the film’s ensemble cast includes Elissa Dowling, Yoji Yamada, Dylan Heath, Ezra Buzzington and Trent Haaga.

An American Masquerade is produced by Black Forest Films, and with international sales by Devilworks.