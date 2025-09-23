Andrea Belmonte’s family feature ‘Big Sister’ visits the Gold Coast

As Chris Hemsworth was finishing up filming on action thriller Subversion at Village Roadshow Studios last week, production on a new family feature gathered momentum just down the road.

Andrea Belmonte’s Big Sister has been filming on location at Talabudgera Creek, Currumbin Rock Pools, and Elanora over the past three weeks, marking the debut project of family-focused film production company Cinemonte, of which Belmonte is creative director.

Belmonte stars as Andy, a UK medical exchange student who loses her passport the night before her flight and is pulled into an unexpected adventure by her Australian host sister Mia (Chloe Haraldson), who embarks on a coastal search to find her class time capsule.

The cast includes Wyatt Randall, Craig Ellis, Carolina Cerezo, and Mivon Prince Leyva.

Belmonte penned the script and serves as an executive producer, working with assistant producer Will James, DOPs Conrad Petzsch-Kunze and Arthur Marder, assistant director Kelly Melia, casting director Julia Burell, camera operator Nick Green, chief lighting technician Josh Robinson, photographer Aaron Izzard, make-up artist Samantha Hinkley, and prosthetics and special effects artist Samara Martinez.

Filming is scheduled to wrap on November 2, with producers eyeing a theatrical release in Australian cinemas in April 2026.

Cinemonte, which launched in January this year with the backing of UK investors, is positioning the film for a wider European release, including a UK release in April 2026, with distribution planned across both cinemas and streaming.

For Belmonte, the release of Big Sister was part of a commitment to putting both Australian stories and Australian filmmakers on the global map by early 2026.

“With the forthcoming launch of our family film company Cinemonte, the goal is to bring a new wave of children’s films into Australian cinemas — stories that go beyond salt, sea, and kangaroos, and instead celebrate the warmth of family, the sharpness of dry English wit, and the fearless Australian spirit,” she said.

Natasha Davies, who handles partnerships and business affairs at Cinemonte, said the company was building a slate that was already garnering international interest.

“Cinemonte’s upcoming slate has USA distributors already lined up, marking what the inside industry is naming the revival of the 2010 era of feel-good films,” she said.

“Teenagers and families can finally enjoy the light, comforting stories that have been missing from screens for too long.”