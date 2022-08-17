Andrew Myer has been appointed the next chair of Documentary Australia, succeeding Kevin Palmer.

Myer, a producer and executive producer on projects such as Look Both Ways, Romulus My Father, Radiance, Paper Planes, Make Hummus Not War, Blueback and The Dry, has served as a director of the not-for-profit since 2017.

“It’s truly exciting and I feel as if I have returned to re-embrace my filmmaking roots that commenced 25 years ago,” said Myer.

Through the AV Myer Group of Companies, Myer’s business interests include property development, investment, film and philanthropy. His community sector involvement has focused on organisations operating in philanthropy, the environment, social justice, film and the performing arts.

He became chair of The Sidney Myer Fund in June 2020 and has been a trustee of The Sidney Myer Fund since 2011. He was previously vice president of The Myer Foundation from 1999 until 2003.

Myer was also chair and deputy chair of the Melbourne International Film Festival for 17 years until 2017, and is also a former deputy chair of the Australian Film Television and Radio School.

Documentary Australia facilitates tax deductible donations towards social impact documentaries, having helped to raise more than $35 million in philanthropic funding since it was established in 2008.

“My sincere hope for Documentary Australia is to continue on its growth strategy, assisting filmmakers, donors and thought leaders to make compelling films that inspire, educate and influence behaviour towards a better planet and society,” he siad.

“I’m inspired and in awe of the creativity and energy that a talented group of people bring to a documentary project, and how a well-crafted outreach campaign can change behaviour and influence policy makers.

“I am enthused with the scope of our projects, which aren’t impeded by bureaucratic or political process. As a digital medium, documentaries can be delivered across so many different platforms and reach millions in a way that live performance or the visual arts simply cannot.

“You realise that your time on earth is finite and you need to bring as much passion and commitment to a cause as you can. I’ve always enjoyed backing talent and have been privileged to work with people who share my passion and want to make an impact.”

In welcoming Myer to the chairmanship, Documentary Australia co-founder and CEO, Dr Mitzi Goldman, paid tribute to Farmer for his almost three years of service.

“Kevin has been a diligent and guiding presence, always a sounding board and there to roll up his sleeves and help with anything that is required. I thank him for all he has done to support our growth over so many years,” she said.