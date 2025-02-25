Angela How’s ‘My Eyes’ shown at Asia Pacific Screen Festival in China

Angela How’s My Eyes is making waves worldwide ahead of a planned release this year, screening in China over the weekend as part of the 60th Asia Pacific Screen Festival.

The family drama stars Tsu Chan Chambers as Alana, an optometrist who discovers her daughter has a rare inherited eye disease, leading her to look into her past to realise her vision for the future.

A judo athlete with a vision impairment halfway across the world may hold the answers she seeks, but old truths threaten to derail the mission and Alana’s marriage. Joining Chambers in the cast are Adam Garcia, two-time Paralympic champion Eduardo Ávila Sánchez, and Kieu Chinh.

Chambers wrote the script with How and Ade Djajamihardja and produced via Wise Goat Productions, working with So Much Films’ Judi Levine and executive producers Mark Lazarus and Heather Ogilvie. Filming took place across Melbourne and Mexico toward the end of 2023.

My Eyes had its world premiere at November’s Mar del Plata International Film Festival in Argentina, where it was the only Australian feature to screen.

The awards night at the 60th Asia Pacific Screen Festival.

It again represented the country in Macau on Sunday at the APFF, held annually by the Federation of Motion Picture Producers in Asia-Pacific (FPA).

Chambers said it was exciting to have the film’s Asian Premiere at the oldest Chinese film festival in the region, adding the event was an “amazing opportunity to meet key film/TV executives and producers representing their country from across the Asia Pacific region”.

“I never would have thought that volunteering at the Paralympics in 2000 would have led to the making of a movie,” she said.

Sánchez said he felt “blessed and proud” to be part of the production.

“I want to be able to contribute to raising awareness about people who suffer from a visual

problem or any type of physical problem,” he said.

My Eyes, which received development and completion support from VicScreen, is being represented for international sales by North American distributor and sales agent, Buffalo 8.

An Australian release date is yet to be confirmed.