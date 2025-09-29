‘Annabel Crabb’s Civic Duty’ (Trailer)

Three-part docuseries Annabel Crabb’s Civic Duty will premiere on the ABC in November.

The series delves into the individuals and stories that combine to make Australian democracy globally unique, like our invention of the secret ballot, our adoption of preferential and compulsory voting, and our attachment to the democracy sausage.

ABC presenter and writer Annabel Crabb travels across Australia and abroad to investigate how the politics of our parliament has changed thanks to political leaders, the media landscape and the Australian people.

This series is the third instalment of her ABC trilogy on Australia’s parliamentary democracy, which began in 2017 with The House and continued in 2021 with Ms Represented.

The series developed and commissioned by the ABC. Crabb is an executive producer, while Stamatia Maroupas directed and produced alongside producers Madeleine Hawcroft and Tania Doumit. ABC commissioning editor was Jo Chichester, with ABC head of documentary and specialist Susie Jones and ABC director screen Jennifer Collins also on board.

Annabel Crabb’s Civic Duty will premiere November 10 at 8:30pm on ABC TV, streaming on ABC iview.