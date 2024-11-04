Annette Shun Wah named NFSA chair

Annette Shun Wah will take over as chair of the National Film and Sound Archive (NFSA), one year after being appointed to the board alongside Kylie Bracknell and Sachin Job.

With a career spanning radio, television, publishing, and theatre, Shun Wah is known for her supporting role in Clara Law’s 1996 dramedy Floating Life, for which she was nominated for an Australian Film Industry award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role, and for contributing to anthologies such as Growing up Asian in Australia and Grandma Magic as a writer. A champion of Asian Australian artists and stories, she serves as the artistic director for South Australia’s OzAsia Festival.

Having served as deputy chair, Shun Wah replaces Caroline Elliott, whose three-year term concludes next month.

The Federal Government has also reappointed Lucinda Brogden as a board member for a second term.

Brogden currently serves on several boards including as chair of the Diabetes Australia Research Trust, director of the Corporate Mental Health Alliance, director at Australian Unity, and director of Be Kind Sydney. She was also formerly the chair and commissioner of the National Mental Health Commission Advisory Board and director of the Sydney Community Foundation.

Arts Minister Tony Burke said both Shun Wah and Brogden had accomplished and varied careers in their respective fields.

“We want to protect our beloved cultural institutions and part of that is ensuring you have experienced, knowledgeable, and representative voices leading the way,” he said.

“I want to thank the current chair of the Board, Caroline Elliott, whose term ends in December and who has guided the archive in its commitment to implement the National Cultural Policy, Revive.”

Other members of the NFSA board include Margaret Pomeranz, Karina Carvalho, and Stephen Peach.