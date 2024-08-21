Annie Flynn joins Werner Film Productions as head of production

Werner Film Productions has made its first appointment as part of BBC Studios Productions Australia, with producer Annie Flynn joining as head of production.

Flynn’s 20-year career includes line producing AACTA and Logie award-winning television titles such as Love Me, the Emmy-nominated Please Like Me, and Werner Film Productions’ Crazy Fun Park. Among her other notable credits areTwentysomething, Australian Epic, Safe Home, Human Error, Fake, Season 3 of Fisk, and Amanda Jane’s 2010 dramedy The Wedding Party, on which she was an associate producer.

She said she looked forward to contributing to the continued success and growth of the company in her new role.

“I am absolutely thrilled to be joining Werner Film Productions as head of production,” she said.

“Having previously worked with the team on Crazy Fun Park, I know firsthand the incredible talent, passion, and dedication that goes into every project.

The announcement comes five months BBC Studios Australia acquired Werner Film Productions as part of a new deal designed to grow the distributor’s investment in the Australian market.

Coming up for the independent company is the third series of The Newsreader, currently in post-production. Company director Joanna Werner is also set to executive producing six-part Apple TV+ series The Dispatcher with Jamie Laurenson and Hakan Kousetta of 60Forty Films.

Werner said Flynn’s vast experience and exceptional track record in production made her a perfect fit for the company.

“We are excited to welcome her to the team and look forward to the creative and innovative contributions she will bring to our projects,” she said.

