‘Anno 2020’ (Trailer)

James Morcan’s Anno 2020 follows a group of interconnected characters across the world as they seek redemption, forgiveness, and peace amid the events of 2020.

The ensemble cast includes Erin Connor, Greg Poppleton, Brett Partridge, Audrey Nitschke, Kevin Scott Allen, Sheila Ball, La Rivers, Crystal J. Huang, and Jessica Castello.

Shot across Israel, China, and Italy, as well as several states within the US and Australia, the film is the directorial debut of New Zealand-born Morcan, who adapted it from his novel of the same name.

Gil Ben-Moshe, of MoneyShot Productions, was the producer.

Anno 2020 will premiere on YouTube, Odysee, Daily Motion, and Rumble, among other streaming platforms, on September 13.