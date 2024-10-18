Anonymous Content and Brouhaha Entertainment launch joint venture in Australasia

Anonymous Content has partnered with Brouhaha Entertainment on a new joint venture in Australia and New Zealand with new sci-fi television series, Panopticon, set to be their first project.

The joint venture will blend Brouhaha’s Australian and New Zealand marketplace expertise with Anonymous Content’s ecosystem, in particular working closely with AC Studios, to develop and produce premium film and television projects.

It marks Anonymous Content’s latest international joint venture following Anonymous Content Brazil, Anonymous Content España, France-based Anonymous Federation, Anonymous Content Nordic, and UK based AC Chapter One.

Anonymous Content’s president of international, David Davoli, will oversee the joint venture alongside Brouhaha’ Entertainment’s Troy Lum, Andrew Mason and Gabrielle Tana.

“With the recent success we had making Boy Swallows Universe with Brouhaha, it only made sense to explore a larger partnership with Troy and the Brouhaha team,” Davoli said.

“Australia and New Zealand have incredible artists and world class incentives, which is the perfect alchemy for making premium content. As global streamers are prioritizing the territory, the opportunity to have Troy and Brouhaha as part of our portfolio of international joint ventures felt right at this time.”

Lum said Anonymous Content is a world-class organisation with some of the best talent in the industry.

“Brouhaha is deeply connected to its roots and we believe that there is untapped potential here in Australia and New Zealand with its incredible resources and talent base. A strategic alliance with a global force such as Anonymous will enable and empower this potential in the years to come.”

The first project stemming from the joint venture will be the sci-fi thriller Panopticon.

The TV series is written by Australian showrunner and director Craig Rosenberg, executive producer on Amazon’s hits The Boys and Gen V, and creator and executive producer of Peacock’s dark comedy hit, Based on a True Story, starring Kaley Cuoco.

Recent projects from AC International, a division of AC Studios, include Boy Swallows Universe with Brouhaha Entertainment; and Best Interests via AC Chapter One; upcoming projects from AC International include Snow Sister via Anonymous Content Nordic, as well as Perfect Days and a documentary series about Brazilian football player Sócrates, directed by Walter Salles, via Anonymous Content Brazil..