‘Anora’ takes home Best Picture at Academy Awards as Aussies miss out

“Long live independent film.”

With those words, Anora director Sean Baker and his fellow producers Samantha Quan and Alex Coco left the Academy Awards stage on Sunday (US time), having just received the Oscar for Best Picture.

It was one of five statuettes for the romantic drama, about a young woman from Brooklyn who gets her chance at a Cinderella story when she meets and marries the son of an oligarch, which also received Best Director, Best Editing, Best Actress for Mikey Madison, and Original Screenplay.

Baker, who made the film on a budget of about US$6 million, is the first person to win four Academy Awards for the same movie.

Earlier in the evening, he used his Best Director speech to deliver an impassioned call to action regarding cinema, which he described as “an experience you just don’t get at home”.

“Right now, the theatre-going experience is under threat,” he said.

Guy Pearce arrives on the red carpet of the 97th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 2, 2025.

“Movie theatres, especially independently owned theatres, are struggling, and it’s up to us to support them. During the pandemic, we lost nearly 1000 screens in the US, and we continue to lose them regularly. If we don’t reverse this trend, we’ll be losing a vital part of our culture.”

The next most lauded film after Anora was Brady Corbet’s post-WW2 drama The Brutalist, which converted three of its 10 nominations, winning Best Original Score, Best Actor in a Leading Role for Adrien Brody, and Achievement in Cinematography for Lol Crawley, who beat out Australian Dune 2 lenser Greig Fraser.

It proved to be a tough night for the Aussies, with Guy Pearce losing to A Real Pain‘s Kieran Culkin for Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role, the VFX team from Better Man beaten to the Achievement in Visual Effects award by the artists from Dune 2, and Adam Elliot’s Memoir of Snail going down to Flow for Best Animated Film.

In the documentary categories, Smriti Mundhra’s I Am Ready, Warden, produced by LA-based Australian Maya Gnyp, lost to Molly O’Brien’s The Only Girl In The Orchestra for Documentary short, and Yuval Abraham, Basel Adra, Rachel Szor and Hamdan Ballal’s No Other Land triumphed over Brendan Bellomo’s Porcelain War, produced by local production company Songbird Studios, for documentary feature.

Adam Elliot, Liz Kearney, and guests arrive on the red carpet of the 97th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 2, 2025.

Of the other multiple winners, Wicked took home prizes for costume design and production design, and fellow musical Emilia Pérez received Best Original Song and Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role for Zoe Saldaña. Edward Berger’s Conclave, nominated in eight categories, was awarded Best Adapted Screenplay.

The ceremony, hosted by comedian and former late-night host Conan O’Brien, was held at the Dolby Theatre in LA.

See the full list of winners here.