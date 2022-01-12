Antenna Documentary Film Festival’s DocTalk, a key event on the documentary industry calendar, is back in 2022 with the latest insight into the art, craft and business of documentary making.

Antenna Documentary Film Festival’s DocTalk returns for a full-day industry event featuring a curated program of masterclasses and panels from a range of leading international and Australian filmmakers and industry figures. Directors, producers, commissioning editors, funders and other key stakeholders provide unique perspectives and insider knowledge of what’s happening right now across the industry.

For the full schedule of panels and talks, and to register, head to Antenna’s website.

Made possible with the support of City of Sydney, Screen NSW, University of Technology Sydney (UTS), Museum of Applied Arts and Sciences, and IF Magazine.

Antenna DocTalk 2022

10am–5pm, Friday 4 February

Ultimo Powerhouse

Museum of Applied Arts and Sciences

500 Harris St

Ultimo NSW 2007

antennafestival.org

About Antenna

Antenna Documentary Film Festival is back for its 10th anniversary. Established in 2011, its mission is to promote, celebrate and champion creative documentary cinema as one of the most exciting means by which we can connect to the contemporary world. With a line-up of the most thought-provoking documentaries from around the world, Antenna will surprise, spark your imagination and expand your worldview. In cinemas across Sydney, 2–13 February 2022.

