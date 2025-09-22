Antony Partos, Jed Kurzel, Adam Gock, Cassie To, Dinesh Wicks, Mitch Stewart lead Screen Music Awards nominees

Having already taken home Feature Film Score of the Year three times, Jed Kurzel is chasing a fourth win at the Screen Music Awards this year.
Kurzel is nominated for the evening’s top prize for his work on John Maclean’s period action drama Tornado, vying against Samuel Dixon for How to Make Gravy, Elliott Wheeler for Spit and James Brown for Birthright. The composer won last year for Monkey Man, as well as Snowtown in 2011 and Slow West in 2015.
He is one of several composers to receive three nominations this year, alongside Antony Partos, Adam Gock, Cassie To, Dinesh Wicks and Mitch Stewart.
Hosted by APRA AMCOS and the Australian Guild of Screen Composers, the Screen Music Awards will be held for the first time at Brisbane’s Fortitude Music Hall, spanning 16 categories.
Presiding over the evening will be actor David Wenham AM, joined by guest presenters Mark Coles Smith (who in addition to acting, produces music under the alias Kalaji) and Nathalie Morris. Erkki Veltheim will return as music director, leading a live orchestra performing selections from nominated works.
Kurzel is also nominated for Best Music for a Television drama for Narrow Road to the Deep North and Best Soundtrack Album for US crime thriller The Order – both directed by his brother and frequent collaborator, Justin Kurzel.
Partos, who has more than 20 Screen Music Awards to his name, is up for Best Music for a Documentary for his work on Deeper, Best Music for a Television Comedy for Return to Paradise (with Jackson Milas) and Best Music for an Advertisement for a HBO Max spot.
The D.A’s Office team of Gock, Wicks, To and Stewart are also up for three awards each for LEGO Monkie Kid: ‘Harbinger’ – Best Music for Children’s Programming; Portrait of a Postman – Best Music for a Documentary; and Million Dollar Secret for Best Music for Unscripted & Reality Television Series.
Earning two nominations each are Caitlin Yeo, Cornel Wilczek, David Bruggeman, Jackson Milas, James Mountain, Luna Pan and Samuel Marks.
Alongside Kurzel for Narrow Road to the Deep North, other nominees for the TV drama award include Jed Palmer and Ziggy Ramo for Black Snow, Cornel Wilczek and Alex Olijnyk for Fake, Isha Ram Das for Four Years Later.
The TV comedy category includes Josie Mann and Milas for Bump season 5, Yeo for Last Days of the Space Age and Brendan Caulfield for YOLO: Rainbow Trinity, as well as Partos and Milas for Return to Paradise.
Nominated in the documentary category alongside Portrait of a Postman and Deeper are The Golden Spurtle (Simon Bruckard) and Yurlu | Country (Helena Czajka).
The recipient of the Distinguished Services to Australian Screen Award, nominated by the APRA Board, will be announced in early October. The winners of Most Performed Screen Composer – Australia and Most Performed Screen Composer – Overseas will be revealed on the night.
The Screen Music Awards will be held October 28.
The full list of nominations:
2025 Screen Music Award nominees:
Best Music for an Advertisement
Feel New in Sydney
Composed by Lukas Farry / Alejandro Gomez Sanchez
HBO Max
Composed by Antony Partos
Published by Sonar Music
Nodefest 2024
Composed by Scott Langley
Published by Smith and Western Studios
Title Toyota CH-R Diamond
Composed by Lance Gurisik
Published by MassivePublishing
Best Music for Children’s Programming
LEGO Monkie Kid: ‘Harbinger’
Composed by Dinesh Wicks*/ Adam Gock / Mitch Stewart / Cassie To / Richard LaBrooy / David Bruggemann / Samuel Marks / David Huxtable / Luna Pan / Anthony Ammar
Published by Cooking Vinyl Publishing*
Piki Lullaby
Composed by Christine Anu / Rhyan Clapham*
Published by Universal Music Publishing / Sony Music Publishing*
Runt
Composed by Iain Grandage / Josh Hogan
Spooky Files: ‘Maximum Badness’
Composed by Pascal Babare
Best Music for a Documentary
A Portrait of a Postman
Composed by Dinesh Wicks / Adam Gock / Mitch Stewart / Emma Greenhill / Cassie To / Samuel Marks / Henry Bird
Deeper
Composed by Antony Partos
Published by Sonar Music
The Golden Spurtle
Composed by Simon Bruckard
Yurlu | Country
Composed by Helena Czajka
Best Music for a Short Film
Ningaloo’s Nursery
Composed by Mara Schwerdtfeger
Oil & Water
Composed by Hamish Francis / James Mountain
The Shirt Off Your Back
Composed by Joel Byrne / Wade Keighran
Published by Gaga Music
The Way Home
Composed by Dale Cornelius
Published by Concord Music Publishing
Best Music for a Television Comedy
Bump (Season 5 Episode 1)
Composed by Josie Mann / Jackson Milas
Published by Sonar Music
Return to Paradise (Season 1 Episode 1)
Composed by Jackson Milas / Antony Partos
Published by Sonar Music
Last Days of the Space Age (Episode 1)
Composed by Caitlin Yeo
Published by Universal Music Publishing
YOLO: Rainbow Trinity (Season 3 Episode 7)
Composed by Brendan Caulfield
Published by Universal/MCA Music Publishing
Best Music for a Television Drama
Black Snow (Season 2 Episode 6)
Composed by Jed Palmer / Ziggy Ramo*
Published by: Sony Music Publishing / peermusic*
Fake (Season 1 Episode 5)
Composed by Cornel Wilczek / Alex Olijnyk
Four Years Later (Season 1 Episode 3)
Composed by Isha Ram Das
Narrow Road to the Deep North (Season 1 Episode 5)
Composed by Jed Kurzel
Best Music for Unscripted & Reality Television Series
Eat the Invaders
Composed by Benjamin Speed
Million Dollar Secret
Composed by Dinesh Wicks / Adam Gock / Brontë Horder / Mitch Stewart / Cassie To / David Bruggemann / Rory Chenoweth / Adam Sofo
Published by BMG
Murder Down Under: Bodies in the Barrel
Composed by Amara Primero / Isabella Lavenuta* / Jenna Pratt* / Melany Thompson*
Published by Cooking Vinyl Publishing / Primechord Music*
Muster Dogs
Composed by Mark Walmsley
Published by Universal Music Publishing obo Ambience Entertainment
Best Music for a Video Game or Other Interactive Media
Feed the Deep
Composed by Cedar Jones
Pinball Spire
Composed by Starling Tan
Rebel Moon: The Descent
Composed by David Barber
Tempopo
Composed by Jeff van Dyck
Best Opening Title Television Theme
In Her Nature
Composed by Tammy Ari
Last Days of the Space Age
Composed by Caitlin Yeo
Published by Universal Music Publishing
Last King of the Cross (Season 2)
Composed by Rafael May
Published by Rogue Nation Publishing
The Survivors
Composed by Thomas Rouch* / Cornel Wilczek
Published by Concord Music Publishing ANZ
Best Original Song Composed for the Screen
“Dream On” from How to Make Gravy
Composed by Megan Washington
Published by Origin Music Publishing
“Five Walls” from NCIS: Sydney (Season 2 Episode 7)
Composed by Alana Wilkinson
Published by Kobalt Music Publishing obo Lillipilli IP
“Warrwurnum” from Journey Home, David Gulpilil
Composed by David Bridie* / Yirrmal Marika
Published by Mushroom Music*
Title “Monsters” from First Moon
Composed by Dominic Cabusi/Bronte Maree O’Neill
Published by Alba Australia Music Publishing obo Alba Blue Music Publishing
Best Soundtrack Album
Bluey: Rug Island
Composed by Joff Bush* / Theo Dimathaya Burarrwanga / Pluto Jonze / Roy Kellaway^ / Campbell Messer / Lachlan Nicholson / Steve Peach / Lewis Stiles / Yirrŋa Gotjiringu Yunupingu^
Published by Universal Music Publishing* / Sony Music Publishing^
Moana 2
Composed by Opetaia Tavita Foa’i / Mark Mancina
Published by Universal Music Publishing
The Order
Composed by Jed Kurzel
Published by Universal Music Publishing / Sony Music Publishing
The Raftsmen
Composed by Finn Clarke
Feature Film Score of the Year
Birthright
Composed by James Brown
How to Make Gravy
Composed by Samuel Dixon
Published by Downtown Music Publishing
Spit
Composed by Elliott Wheeler
Tornado
Composed by Jed Kurzel
Emerging Screen Composer of the Year
Ayda Akbal
Felix Wallis
James Mountain
Luna Pan