Antony Partos, Jed Kurzel, Adam Gock, Cassie To, Dinesh Wicks, Mitch Stewart lead Screen Music Awards nominees

Having already taken home Feature Film Score of the Year three times, Jed Kurzel is chasing a fourth win at the Screen Music Awards this year.

Kurzel is nominated for the evening’s top prize for his work on John Maclean’s period action drama Tornado, vying against Samuel Dixon for How to Make Gravy, Elliott Wheeler for Spit and James Brown for Birthright. The composer won last year for Monkey Man, as well as Snowtown in 2011 and Slow West in 2015.

He is one of several composers to receive three nominations this year, alongside Antony Partos, Adam Gock, Cassie To, Dinesh Wicks and Mitch Stewart.

Hosted by APRA AMCOS and the Australian Guild of Screen Composers, the Screen Music Awards will be held for the first time at Brisbane’s Fortitude Music Hall, spanning 16 categories.

Presiding over the evening will be actor David Wenham AM, joined by guest presenters Mark Coles Smith (who in addition to acting, produces music under the alias Kalaji) and Nathalie Morris. Erkki Veltheim will return as music director, leading a live orchestra performing selections from nominated works.

Kurzel is also nominated for Best Music for a Television drama for Narrow Road to the Deep North and Best Soundtrack Album for US crime thriller The Order – both directed by his brother and frequent collaborator, Justin Kurzel.

Partos, who has more than 20 Screen Music Awards to his name, is up for Best Music for a Documentary for his work on Deeper, Best Music for a Television Comedy for Return to Paradise (with Jackson Milas) and Best Music for an Advertisement for a HBO Max spot.

The D.A’s Office team of Gock, Wicks, To and Stewart are also up for three awards each for LEGO Monkie Kid: ‘Harbinger’ – Best Music for Children’s Programming; Portrait of a Postman – Best Music for a Documentary; and Million Dollar Secret for Best Music for Unscripted & Reality Television Series.

Earning two nominations each are Caitlin Yeo, Cornel Wilczek, David Bruggeman, Jackson Milas, James Mountain, Luna Pan and Samuel Marks.

Alongside Kurzel for Narrow Road to the Deep North, other nominees for the TV drama award include Jed Palmer and Ziggy Ramo for Black Snow, Cornel Wilczek and Alex Olijnyk for Fake, Isha Ram Das for Four Years Later.

The TV comedy category includes Josie Mann and Milas for Bump season 5, Yeo for Last Days of the Space Age and Brendan Caulfield for YOLO: Rainbow Trinity, as well as Partos and Milas for Return to Paradise.

Nominated in the documentary category alongside Portrait of a Postman and Deeper are The Golden Spurtle (Simon Bruckard) and Yurlu | Country (Helena Czajka).

The recipient of the Distinguished Services to Australian Screen Award, nominated by the APRA Board, will be announced in early October. The winners of Most Performed Screen Composer – Australia and Most Performed Screen Composer – Overseas will be revealed on the night.

The Screen Music Awards will be held October 28.

The full list of nominations:

2025 Screen Music Award nominees:

Best Music for an Advertisement



Feel New in Sydney

Composed by Lukas Farry / Alejandro Gomez Sanchez

HBO Max

Composed by Antony Partos

Published by Sonar Music

Nodefest 2024

Composed by Scott Langley

Published by Smith and Western Studios

Title Toyota CH-R Diamond

Composed by Lance Gurisik

Published by MassivePublishing

Best Music for Children’s Programming



LEGO Monkie Kid: ‘Harbinger’

Composed by Dinesh Wicks*/ Adam Gock / Mitch Stewart / Cassie To / Richard LaBrooy / David Bruggemann / Samuel Marks / David Huxtable / Luna Pan / Anthony Ammar

Published by Cooking Vinyl Publishing*

Piki Lullaby

Composed by Christine Anu / Rhyan Clapham*

Published by Universal Music Publishing / Sony Music Publishing*

Runt

Composed by Iain Grandage / Josh Hogan

Spooky Files: ‘Maximum Badness’

Composed by Pascal Babare

Best Music for a Documentary



A Portrait of a Postman

Composed by Dinesh Wicks / Adam Gock / Mitch Stewart / Emma Greenhill / Cassie To / Samuel Marks / Henry Bird

Deeper

Composed by Antony Partos

Published by Sonar Music

The Golden Spurtle

Composed by Simon Bruckard

Yurlu | Country

Composed by Helena Czajka

Best Music for a Short Film

Ningaloo’s Nursery

Composed by Mara Schwerdtfeger

Oil & Water

Composed by Hamish Francis / James Mountain

The Shirt Off Your Back

Composed by Joel Byrne / Wade Keighran

Published by Gaga Music

The Way Home

Composed by Dale Cornelius

Published by Concord Music Publishing

Best Music for a Television Comedy

Bump (Season 5 Episode 1)

Composed by Josie Mann / Jackson Milas

Published by Sonar Music

Return to Paradise (Season 1 Episode 1)

Composed by Jackson Milas / Antony Partos

Published by Sonar Music

Last Days of the Space Age (Episode 1)

Composed by Caitlin Yeo

Published by Universal Music Publishing

YOLO: Rainbow Trinity (Season 3 Episode 7)

Composed by Brendan Caulfield

Published by Universal/MCA Music Publishing

Best Music for a Television Drama

Black Snow (Season 2 Episode 6)

Composed by Jed Palmer / Ziggy Ramo*

Published by: Sony Music Publishing / peermusic*

Fake (Season 1 Episode 5)

Composed by Cornel Wilczek / Alex Olijnyk

Four Years Later (Season 1 Episode 3)

Composed by Isha Ram Das

Narrow Road to the Deep North (Season 1 Episode 5)

Composed by Jed Kurzel

Best Music for Unscripted & Reality Television Series



Eat the Invaders

Composed by Benjamin Speed

Million Dollar Secret

Composed by Dinesh Wicks / Adam Gock / Brontë Horder / Mitch Stewart / Cassie To / David Bruggemann / Rory Chenoweth / Adam Sofo

Published by BMG

Murder Down Under: Bodies in the Barrel

Composed by Amara Primero / Isabella Lavenuta* / Jenna Pratt* / Melany Thompson*

Published by Cooking Vinyl Publishing / Primechord Music*

Muster Dogs

Composed by Mark Walmsley

Published by Universal Music Publishing obo Ambience Entertainment

Best Music for a Video Game or Other Interactive Media



Feed the Deep

Composed by Cedar Jones

Pinball Spire

Composed by Starling Tan

Rebel Moon: The Descent

Composed by David Barber

Tempopo

Composed by Jeff van Dyck

Best Opening Title Television Theme

In Her Nature

Composed by Tammy Ari

Last Days of the Space Age

Composed by Caitlin Yeo

Published by Universal Music Publishing

Last King of the Cross (Season 2)

Composed by Rafael May

Published by Rogue Nation Publishing

The Survivors

Composed by Thomas Rouch* / Cornel Wilczek

Published by Concord Music Publishing ANZ

Best Original Song Composed for the Screen

“Dream On” from How to Make Gravy

Composed by Megan Washington

Published by Origin Music Publishing

“Five Walls” from NCIS: Sydney (Season 2 Episode 7)

Composed by Alana Wilkinson

Published by Kobalt Music Publishing obo Lillipilli IP

“Warrwurnum” from Journey Home, David Gulpilil

Composed by David Bridie* / Yirrmal Marika

Published by Mushroom Music*

Title “Monsters” from First Moon

Composed by Dominic Cabusi/Bronte Maree O’Neill

Published by Alba Australia Music Publishing obo Alba Blue Music Publishing

Best Soundtrack Album



Bluey: Rug Island

Composed by Joff Bush* / Theo Dimathaya Burarrwanga / Pluto Jonze / Roy Kellaway^ / Campbell Messer / Lachlan Nicholson / Steve Peach / Lewis Stiles / Yirrŋa Gotjiringu Yunupingu^

Published by Universal Music Publishing* / Sony Music Publishing^

Moana 2

Composed by Opetaia Tavita Foa’i / Mark Mancina

Published by Universal Music Publishing

The Order

Composed by Jed Kurzel

Published by Universal Music Publishing / Sony Music Publishing

The Raftsmen

Composed by Finn Clarke

Feature Film Score of the Year



Birthright

Composed by James Brown

How to Make Gravy

Composed by Samuel Dixon

Published by Downtown Music Publishing

Spit

Composed by Elliott Wheeler

Tornado

Composed by Jed Kurzel

Emerging Screen Composer of the Year

Ayda Akbal

Felix Wallis

James Mountain

Luna Pan