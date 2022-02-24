Antony Tulloch will be the next CEO of Docklands Studios Melbourne (DSM), replacing Rod Allan who is retiring.

Tulloch comes to the role from Iskander Malaysia Studios, the largest purpose-built facility in South East Asia, where he was general manager of studio operations.

His career began as a lighting technician in Melbourne in the mid-80s, going on to work as rigging gaffer with credits spanning The Pacific, Life of Pi and The Great Gatsby.

Tulloch joins DSM as the facility prepares to open its $46 million sixth sound stage next month. At 3,700 square metres, it will expand the complex’s capacity by 60 per cent and includes a 900,000 litre sub-floor tank for underwater filming.

The appointment also coincides with a busy period for the studio, currently home to Garth Davis’ Foe, an Amazon Studios feature and having recently accommodated Paramount’s Shantaram, Netflix’ Clickbait, and the first season of La Brea. The second instalment of La Brea will shoot at DSM later this year, as will Michael Gracey’s Robbie Williams’ biopic Better Man.

In a statement, DSM board chair David Hanna said Tulloch was well placed to take the reins of the state government-owned facility. As CEO, Tulloch will work closely with Film Victoria to deliver the government’s $191 million screen strategy, Vicscreen.

“He has a strong record in building the global market position of a studio business and has maintained connections to the Victorian and Australian film industries during his time in Malaysia, ensuring he is able to hit the ground running,” Hanna said.

Tulloch was delighted to be joined the facility at a time of sector opportunity and growth.

“Docklands Studios Melbourne is a premier facility with an excellent and hard-earned reputation for supporting productions. I am excited to be joining the team and look forward to building on the strong legacy that Rod Allan leaves,” he said.

As IF has reported, Allan leaves DSM after 13 years at the helm. His four decade career has also saw him work as producer on projects such as Police State, The Sum of Us and Blue Murder, and play an integral role in the establishment and early operations of Fox Studios Australia.

Of his departure, Hanna said: “The board is deeply grateful to Rod for his enormous contribution building Docklands Studios into a highly sought-after location for quality domestic and international film and television production.”

As Allan told IF earlier this month, one of the great joys of his career has been in working with his team and “enthusiastic and creative” clients.

“To be successful in our business as a freelancer you have to have your wits and smarts about you. I liked the dynamic of working in an environment where you would encounter these people.”