‘Apple Cider Vinegar’ leads Australian titles in Netflix most-watched data

See-Saw Films and Picking Scabs’ Victorian-shot drama Apple Cider Vinegar has claimed the mantle of Australia’s best-performing Netflix title in the first half of 2025, according to data from the streamer’s newest engagement report.

The limited series, which offers a dramatised interpretation of wellness influencer Belle Gibson’s rise to prominence, had 18.3 million views from its release on February 6 to June to come in at 50th overall.

Also cracking the top 100 was the Emmy-nominated third season of Love on the Spectrum US, produced by Australia’s Northern Pictures, which managed 12.9 million views, despite only being released in April.

The leading Australian title from the previous engagement report, Easy Tiger and Ronde Media’s Territory, came in at 278th with 6.6 million views. Netflix ANZ confirmed at the end of last year that the big-budget drama had not been renewed for a second season.

Younger-skewing titles continued to hold their own on the platform, led by Gristmill’s The InBESTigators S1 & S2 (5.3 million and 4.7 million views), Glenpictures’ Gymnastics Academy: A Second Chance (5 million views), and Werner Film Productions’ Surviving Summer S1 & S2 (2.8 million views and 2.5 million views).

Seasons one and two of Love on the Spectrum US (3.8 million and 3.1 million views) and Pieces of Her (2.6 million views) were also in the top 1000.

As it reaches its conclusion with a third season later this year, Heartbreak High‘s viewership dropped slightly from the previous reporting frame, with seasons one and two drawing 1.4 million and 1.2 million views respectively, compared 1.8 million each from July to December in 2024.

Overall, the report encompasses 95 billion hours of viewing over more than 7,500 titles.

UK limited series Adolescence topped the rankings with 144.8 million views, followed by the second and third seasons of Korean thriller Squid Game (117.3 million and 71.5 million views).

Find the full report here.