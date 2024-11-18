‘Apple Cider Vinegar’ (Teaser)

Set at the birth of Instagram, Netflix’s Apple Cider Vinegar follows two young women – Belle and Milla – who set out to cure their life-threatening illnesses through health and wellness, influencing their global online communities along the way. All of which would be incredibly inspiring if it were all true.

Kaitlyn Dever, Alycia Debnam-Carey, and Aisha Dee lead a cast that includes Tilda Cobham-Hervey, Ashley Zukerman, and Mark Coles Smith.

Samantha Strauss created the series, loosely based on the story of Belle Gibson, with Jeffrey Walker directing.

Anya Beyersdorf and Angela Betzien wrote the scripts with Strauss, while Yvonne Collins served as producer. See-Saw’s Liz Watts, Helen Gregory, Emile Sherman and Iain Canning executive produced alongside Strauss, Louise Gough, and Kaitlyn Dever. See-Saw’s Libby Sharpe is a co-producer, while Walker and See-Saw’s Simon Gillis are co-EPs.

Apple Cider Vinegar, produced by See-Saw Films and Picking Scabs, will premiere on Netflix early next year.