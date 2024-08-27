Apple TV+, Foxtel Group, Warner Bros. Discovery ANZ confirmed for SPA’s Pitch on Demand

Screen Producers Australia (SPA) will welcome back representatives from Apple TV+, Foxtel Group, and Warner Bros. Discovery ANZ for this year’s Pitch On Demand initiative.

Now in its fourth year, the tailored program provides producers access to key decision-makers from leading broadcasters and platforms to fast-track quality Australian projects.

Returning in 2024 is Apple TV+ senior commissioning executive Oliver Jones, and Carolyn Carbone from its International Creative Development division; Foxtel Group head of scripted originals, Lana Greenhalgh; and Warner Bros. Discovery ANZ senior scripted commissioner Tina McLaren, and commissioner Shelley Quinn.

All three premium content commissioners will provide briefs on projects that fit their current slate via 30-minute webinars.

SPA members with relevant original projects will then be invited to submit one pitch per brief via the submission portal, after which SPA will facilitate pitch meetings between shortlisted applicants and key decision-makers from each commissioner.

Greenhalgh said she was again looking forward to connecting to the wide selection of producers and creative teams through this program.

“This will be the third year Foxtel Group has participated in Pitch On Demand,” she said.

“We’re committed to finding the next great Australian story, and last year, we received some of the most impressive pitches to date and are excited to see what this year has to offer.”

Her sentiments were echoed by Jones, who was able to connect with “some wonderful Australian producers and creative teams” last year.

“We are excited to be on board again this year and keen to open the doors to some new Australian projects that might suit Apple TV+,” he said.

SPA CEO Matthew Deaner said the fourth iteration was being held against the background of an “exceptionally competitive” global content market.

“Finding great new screen stories for audiences is a shared priority for us all,” he said.

“We value these platforms continued collaboration with both SPA and our members as we help to drive opportunities for our stories to reach both local and global audiences.”

The webinar details are as follows:

Foxtel Group

Date: Tuesday, September 17

Time: 10:00 – 10.30am AEST

Warner Bros. Discovery ANZ

Date: Wednesday, 18 Sept 2024

Time: 10:00 – 10.30am AEST

Apple TV+

Date: Thursday, 19 Sept 2024

Time: 10:00 – 10.30am AEST

