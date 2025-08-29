AppleTV+, Foxtel and Shudder outline priorities for SPA’s Pitch on Demand

FilmNews
Foxtel is seeking access-driven ob docs and character-led projects in the vein of Louis Theroux, Shudder is looking for a wide variety of original, auteur-driven horrors, and AppleTV+ is after series that balance sophistication with commercial appeal.

Executives from each of the platforms laid down briefs for producers this week via webinars for Screen Producers Australia’s (SPA) Pitch on Demand initiative. 

Now in its fourth iteration, the tailored program is designed to fast-track opportunities for producers to ...