Applications open for AACTA Young Stars: National Youth Casting Call

“Just apply, put it out there and see what happens”.

Such is casting director and Casting Guild of Australia (CGA) president Thea McLeod’s advice to those considering applying to the third instalment of AACTA Young Stars: National Youth Casting Call.

The initiative, run in collaboration with the CGA, Casting Networks and new partner Screenwise, aims to discover the next generation of Australian talent aged 13-18.

The overall winner will receive a $10,000 Flight Centre voucher and $2,500 in travel support to the US, where they’ll have the opportunity to network with industry leaders, meet with an international casting director and participate in an acting course at the AAFTA (American Arts Film and Television Academy) in LA. They’ll also gain year-long access to The Studio by Casting Networks in Sydney.

Yet even if an actor doesn’t make it to the final round, their video is kept on a database that is shared with all members of the CGA.

“I’ve gone back to that database so many times,” McLeod says.

Fifty finalists will be invited to the Gold Coast where they will take part in workshops, mentor sessions and networking opportunities with leading casting directors. They will also receive a complimentary six-month Casting Networks Premium membership, as well as new headshots at the Casting Networks pop-up studio as part of the AACTA Festival at HOTA on the Gold Coast.

They will then showcase their skills in front of a panel of judges headed up by McLeod and fellow casting directors Anousha Zarkesh, Nikki Barrett and Sarah Finn. This years’ actor judges are Dacre Montgomery and Kartanya Maynard.

Previous winners of the Young Stars initiative include Talk To Me actor Joe Bird in 2025 and Mia Foran in 2024, who went on to land a recurring guest role on Neighbours.

“We’re always looking to discover someone who’s got that amazing ability and in Australia, we’re totally spoilt for choice with kids,” McLeod says.

Zarkesh, who is CGA vice-president, added she can’t wait to return as a judge this year.

“We’re always keen to see new talent, and keen to see what kids can do. It’s a great opportunity for me to be part of this whole competition.”

Her words of wisdom for hopeful young applicants echo that of McLeod.

“Take some risks, be bold,” she says.

“Do your best work and don’t worry about it. If it just doesn’t work out this year, keep trying.”

Applications close at 5pm AEDT on October 13. Find more information here.