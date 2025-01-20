APRA AMCOS unveils 2025 APRA Professional Development Award finalists

APRA AMCOS has unveiled the finalists for the 2025 APRA Professional Development Awards, including five emerging composers vying for top honors in the screen composition category.

The screen composers – Caleb Jacobs, Darren Lim, Josie Mann, Paul Nicolaou, and Samuel Marks – are now one step closer to receiving a $10,000 cash prize to support their professional development. The award is designed to help recipients attend workshops, music education courses, composer seminars, and co-writing sessions, either locally or internationally.

Previous winners in the screen composition category include Michael Allen, Luna Pan, and Michael Drew.

The APRA Professional Development Awards span 13 categories in total and feature 61 songwriter and composer finalists. The finalists in the other categories this year are:

Classical & Experimental

Corrina Bonshek (Corrina Bonshek & Collaborators)

Han Yi (Henry) Liang

Jasmin Wing-Yin Leung

Josten Myburgh

Kate Milligan

Country/Americana

Charlie Collins

Denvah

Max Jackson

Melody Pool

Raechel Whitchurch

Dance/Electronic

CORIN

Elle Shimada

Harvey Sutherland

Rromarin

Skeleten

Hip Hop/Rap

BARKAA

Gold Fang

Hayku Kyah

J-MILLA

YAWDOESITALL

Jazz & Improvised Music

Eduardo Cossio

Flora Carbo

Hilary Geddes

Solune

Tom Avgenicos

Music Theatre

Alec Steedman – Silver Tongue

Cassie Hamilton – A Transgender Woman on the Internet, Crying

Conor Neylon and Jackson Peele – Kate, Gus & The Other Kids

Erin McKellar – Wittenoom

Sheanna Parker Russon – Afterglow

Popular Contemporary (two awards)

Alias Error

Ally Hocking Howe

Claire Taylor

Gabriel Strum (Japanese Wallpaper)

KIAN

Salty

Sui Zhen

Romy Vager (RVG)

Samuel Gaskin

Zeppelin Hamilton (Velvet Trip)

R&B/Soul

Ashli

Dylan Atlantis

James Angus

Ruby Jackson

Wild Gloriosa

NATSIMO General

FLEWNT

Jolene Lawrence

Katrina Connelly

Kee’ahn Bindol

Rrawun Maymuru

NATSIMO Youth (under 25)

Becca Hatch

Kaytlyn Johnson

Layla Barnett

NATSIMO Senior (over 50)

Anna Liebzeit

Brolga

Marlene Cummins

The winners of the APRA Professional Development Awards will be announced at a ceremony in Sydney on February 13, 2025. A playlist featuring the work of all finalists is available now on Spotify and Apple Music.