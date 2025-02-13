APRA AMCOS unveils 2025 APRA professional development award winners

Music rights management organisation APRA AMCOS has announced the 13 songwriter and composer winners of its 2025 APRA Professional Development Awards.

Each of the winners took home an equal share ($10,000) from the $130,000 prize pool, which they can spend on their professional development through workshops, music education courses, composer seminars, and co-writing sessions.

The winners traversed a wide range of styles including hip-hop, country, classical, pop, and electronic:

BARKAA – Hip Hop/Rap

Becca Hatch – NATSIMO Youth (under 25)

Cassie Hamilton – A Transgender Woman on the Internet, Crying – Music Theatre

Denvah – Country/Americana

Josten Myburgh – Classical & Experimental

Kee’ahn Bindol – NATSIMO General

KIAN – Popular Contemporary

Marlene Cummins – NATSIMO Senior (over 50)

Romy Vager – Popular Contemporary

Samuel Marks – Screen Composition

Skeleten – Dance/Electronic

Solune – Jazz & Improvised Music

Wild Gloriosa – R&B/Soul

APRA AMCOS CEO Dean Ormston said investing in career development opportunities for members was a big part of the organisation’s purpose.

“It’s wonderful to see such a diverse range of talented songwriters and composers across multiple genres being recognised, and it’s a testament to their dedication, commitment, passion, and putting in the hard yards to progress their careers in what is a very challenging and competitive industry.

Three of the 13 awards were presented to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander members by the National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Music Office (NATSIMO), including Kee’ahn Bindol (General), R&B artist Becca Hatch (Youth), and blues songwriter Marlene Cummins (Senior).

Previous PDA winners include Angie McMahon, Baker Boy, Elsy Wameyo, Gotye, Jem Cassar-Daley, Melanie Dyer, Miss Kaninna, Morgan Evans, Ngaiire, Rebecca Bracewell, Sara Berki and Yirrmal.

A playlist featuring the work of all of this year’s finalists is available now on Spotify and Apple Music.