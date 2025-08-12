‘Armstrong’ (Short)

Actor turned writer-director Dylan Hare’s debut short Armstrong follows a country bloke who moves to Sydney with high hopes for a new life.

Across 24 hours, he goes through a series of unfortunate events that end with him hospitalised and fighting

for his life.

Hare stars as the lead, alongside the late Simon Elrahi, Stephanie Panozzo, Virginie Laverdure, and Brodie Giller.

Armstrong was produced under Hare and Maleeka Gasbarri’s production company Havayarn, with other producers including Joseph Chebatte, Julian Maroun, Henry Anderson and Darian Bartley.

Cinematography is by Jonathan Baker, editing by Sarah Panzetta, VFX by Mitchell Charman, sound design by Justin Flynn, and hair and makeup by Jasmine Lovedock-Dorfler. Stunts are coordinated by Paul Pedersen and Chris Stanley, with animation by Henry Anderson and colour by Greg Constantaras.

Armstrong has screened at festivals such as Flickerfest, and is now on Omeleto.