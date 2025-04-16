ARRI announces Camera Companion App with personalised interface for remote camera control

ARRI’s Camera Companion App is officially available for download, enabling users to remotely control one or multiple ALEXA 35, ALEXA Mini LF, ALEXA Mini, AMIRA, and ALEXA 265 cameras.

Created for camera crews and DITs, the app provides portable access to the camera controls and status displays, allowing instant adjustments to camera settings while at a monitor station, quick matching of multiple cameras and physical camera setup, and simultaneous selection of camera settings.

In a free demo version, the app offers single-camera control, camera simulation and camera menu access as well as free Standard and Premium trial periods. ARRI cameras connect to the app through the camera’s own WiFi network or a wider on-set network.

The standard subscription option allows the user to control maximum two ARRI cameras, while premium offers unlimited cameras and MIDI support.

Features of the app’s premium subscription also include: