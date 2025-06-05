ARRI announces Network Interface Adapter NIA-1

ARRI has launched the Network Interface Adapter NIA-1, which introduces Ethernet connectivity to the ARRI Electronic Control System (ECS).

This means ECS tools such as the Hi-5 hand unit can now function with negligible latency over an IP network, expanding third-party camera compatibility.

The NIA-1 features LBUS, Ethernet, and USB-C connectors. The status of each connector is displayed on the touchscreen. NIA-1 can also be controlled from any device in the same network via a web interface.

With the NIA-1, ARRI introduces the concept of network channels, which it pitches as a new and simple way

to configure IP networks on a film set. Users need to set the same network channel letter designation on each connecting device, for example the letter ‘A’ for the A-camera. The NIA-1 then automatically manages complex network settings, although manual IP configuration is also an option when incorporating the NIA-1 into advanced networks.

The NIA-1 improves control of third-party cameras from within the ARRI ecosystem. Instead of multiple specialist cables for different cameras, each with varying control limitations, the NIA-1 connects directly to the camera via a network, allowing more comprehensive control of camera functions with ARRI ECS tools. The NIA-1 can be mounted to any camera by the Rotary Release Adapter RRA-1, which has a quick-release dovetail interface and all-metal construction.

At first customer shipment, the NIA-1 will offer compatibility with Blackmagic URSA Cine and Sony Burano cameras, activated through permanent licenses that can be purchased in the same way as other Hi-5 licenses. The existing Sony

Camera Control License for Hi-5 will offer NIA-1 compatibility for the Venice camera with the release of the first NIA-1 software update.

Focus pullers and DITs may want to use the NIA-1 to remotely control lens or camera settings over IP networks. For simple setups, two NIA-1 units can be connected with an Ethernet cable up to 100 metres long, or a fiber optic cable if longer distances need to be covered. One use case is underwater shots, where a submerged camera with a NIA-1 can be connected via Ethernet to another NIA-1 at the surface, as well as an ARRI RIA-1 that permits the focus puller to operate a Hi-5 untethered. For crane shots, an Ethernet cable can connect a NIA-1 on the camera to another at the crane base, reducing the radio signal distance for remote focus pulling. For motion control or robot camera setups, the NIA-1 allows low-latency control of ARRI lens motors from anywhere in an IP network.



The NIA-1 is also designed for multi-camera applications, including simultaneous control of lens motors and camera settings, such as synchronised focus pulls even with different lens types and focal lengths.

ARRI is extending its partner program and encouraging third-party vendors to integrate ARRI ECS into their hardware and software products.

The ARRI NIA-1 will be available in Q3 2025.