ARRI launches new 360-degree stablised remote head, 360 EVO

ARRI has announced its latest stablised remote head, the 360 EVO, which builds on the SRH-360.

The 360 EVO features 360-degree rotation on the roll axis as well as the pan axis, and promises a more robust design and remote system integration. It has payloads up to 30 kilograms and a high-capacity 12/24 V camera power supply.

A new GUI and multiple accessories are shared with the TRINITY 2, creating an integrated lineup of hard and soft-mounted stabiliser options. These include cables, brackets, and SAM plates for mounting different cameras. Both the TRINITY 2 and 360 EVO can be controlled by the same tools, such as ARRI’s Digital Remote Wheels DRW-1 and new Digital Encoder Head DEH-2. ARRI suggests that together the two can achieve more dynamic roll-axis by for example, mounting the head to a crane or a cable cam above a live broadcast event.

LBUS connectivity efficient digital and metadata workflows, while the new software and GUI are focused on long-term Unreal Engine integration to facilitate virtual production. Plug-and-play control of the 360 EVO over the internet will be possible in future when using an authorised repeater cloud service.

First customer shipments of the 360 EVO, as well as upgrades for SRH-360 owners, will begin later this quarter.