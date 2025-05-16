ARRI sells Claypaky to EK Inc.

ARRI has entered into an agreement to sell its lighting subsidiary Claypaky to EK Inc., which specialises in the high-end professional entertainment lighting market.

The move comes as ARRI flags a plan to focus more on its core business. While details of the integration between Claypaky and EK Inc. are still to be defined, Claypaky will retain its headquarters, and core competencies in R&D and operations in Italy. The transaction is expected to close in the coming months, subject to customary regulatory approvals.

“Clearly recognising Claypaky’s potential, it was important to us to find a new owner who pursues next level growth based on a deep understanding of the market and a long-term strategic vision – for both Claypaky and its customers,” said ARRI managing director Chris Richter.

Claypaky CEO Marcus Graser said the collaboration with ARRI had been a valuable and rewarding joruney.

“We part ways with sincere appreciation – especially for the insights gained from ARRI’s deep expertise in the motion picture industry, which will continue to influence our path forward,” he said.

“At the same time, we look forward to the opportunities new ownership brings. We are certain to benefit from EK’s strong development, manufacturing, and supply chain capabilities which could open new doors in terms of new product development, scalability, and global market access.”

EK Inc .CEO Raymond Chen said acquisition of Claypaky, along with its theatrical brand ADB, was a strategic investment to significantly enrich its portfolio.

“Claypaky, a nearly 50-year-old brand rooted in Italian design and globally recognized for its innovation, strengthens therefore our global presence, especially in the European market. This acquisition marks the next step in our evolution. With our combined manufacturing expertise, innovative spirit, and expanded industrial backbone, we are well positioned to continue shaping the future of entertainment lighting worldwide.”