ARRI unveils ALEXA 35 Xtreme, introduces ARRICORE codec

ARRI has introduced the ALEXA 35 Xtreme, available as a new camera or as an upgrade to existing ALEXA 35s.

The ALEXA 35 Xtreme is designed to eliminate the need for a secondary high-speed camera on set, promising higher frame rates of up to 660 fps – the highest ever offered in an ARRI camera. Frame rates up to 330 fps retain the camera’s full 17 stops of dynamic range, while a new Sensor Overdrive mode allows frame rates up to 660 fps at a dynamic range of 11 stops.

The camera also boasts a next-generation RGB codec, ARRICORE, designed to deliver image quality at a more accessible cost by reducing data rates, as well as longer pre-recording times, lower power consumption and improved WiFi capabilities.

ARRICORE, which is launching in beta, is compatible with existing on-set and post-production ALEXA 35 workflows. The company promises flexibility in post, since sensitivity, white balance, and tint are not baked in. The ARRI Look File ALF4, ARRI Textures, 2 metadata, the MXF wrapper, and audio will behave in a familiar way. Most third-party tools that already support the current ALEXA 35 codecs will also support ARRICORE.

Pre-recording times should be five times longer with the ALEXA 35 Xtreme; 30 seconds when shooting 24 fps Apple ProRes 4444 in the highest resolution (4.6K Open Gate), or a full five minutes when shooting 24 fps Apple ProRes 422 HQ in HD.

Additional improvements include 10 per cent power savings over the ALEXA 35, as well as better wireless connectivity to accessories and tools like the ARRI Camera Companion App through compatibility with the WiFi 5 GHz band, WiFi roaming in a mesh network, and auto-reconnect to previously known networks.

The XTreme retains the compact housing of the ALEXA 35, as well as all connectors and mechanical interfaces, making it compatible with ARRI’s ecosystem of electronic and mechanical accessories. This includes lens mounts, brackets, handles, the Audio Extension Module AEM-1, Power Distribution Module PDM-1, Camera Companion App, Hi-5, and Live Production System LPS-1, as well as the CODEX Compact Drive 2TB, 1TB, and Express 1TB.

The ALEXA 35 Xtreme will be available in sets that include either a Base license or a Premium license. Existing feature licenses for the ALEXA 35 Base can also be applied to the ALEXA 35 Xtreme Base. The pricing for ALEXA 35 Xtreme sets and licenses will remain consistent with current ALEXA 35 prices.

ARRI will upgrade any ALEXA 35 Base, ALEXA 35 Premium or ALEXA 35 Live camera to an ALEXA 35 Xtreme for €15,900 (approx. $AU28,252). The upgrade can be carried out at selected ARRI Service Centres and will retain any installed licenses. ALEXA 35 Xtreme cameras and upgrades will be available from this month.