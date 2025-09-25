Arts Ministers join cultural leaders in Sydney for tax summit ahead of cultural policy review

Federal and state ministers joined cultural leaders at the Sydney Opera House today to discuss tax reform proposals that would inform the next phase of the government’s National Cultural Policy.

NSW Arts Minister John Graham and Treasurer Daniel Mookhey hosted Federal Arts Minister Tony Burke, alongside Ministers from South Australia, Victoria, and Western Australia, for the Art of Tax Reform Summit, which drew more than 300 written submissions from the arts and creative industries.

Discussions focused on four key themes: how to support creative organisations under immense pressure from global market forces; recognising artists as workers; how to encourage more investment, including philanthropic and corporate giving; and the impacts of changes in audience.

Cultural leaders contributing to the discussion included Australian Writers’ Guild CEO Claire Pullen, Blackfella Films managing director Darren Dale, and comedian, actor, and composer Tim Minchin.

The event comes as the government prepares to review its $286 million, five-year National Cultural Policy next year.

Burke acknowledged “many parts of the arts sector that were very much struggling”, but said you “don’t get bigger reform without doing the rigorous work first”.

“Nearly three years ago, we brought together Revive, and we did big structural reform as to how Creative Australia would operate, how our funding mechanisms would operate, but we did not do big structural reform with respect to taxation,” he said.

“There’s been some taxation changes in screen that have happened, but a whole lot of work had happened in advance of those issues coming to the table of government. We’re right at the beginning of a whole lot of these different ideas, and I want the work to be done.

“New South Wales, bringing the states together today, is making sure that work’s done, so that when we get to consultation for the next cultural policy, the issues are well formed and right in front of us to make decisions.”

Graham, who in June unveiled a $380 million package of screen and digital games support as part of the 2025-26 Budget, said increased arts funding was only part of the solution when it came to the current industry challenges.

“There are rising production costs, rising touring costs, and there are cost-of-living pressures are impacting ticketed shows,” he said.

“Even in an environment where our government, [and] these governments that we’re standing here with today, are increasing funding, we simply can’t keep up with the pressures. That’s why [we’re having] this big discussion about some of the big levers, which will take time to move, but the good thing about the tax system is, if you do make changes in the tax system, they’re big enough to make a difference, and they’re long lasting. That will give real security to the sector.”

For the screen sector, a key promise to come out of the initial cultural policy was to enforce local content quotas on major streaming services operating in Australia, which the government pledged would be in place no later than July 1, 2024.

When asked by IF if any further progress had been made, Burke said there was no update but that the government’s policy “had not changed”.