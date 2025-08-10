As documentary applications spike, Screen Australia emphasises audience insight and innovation

PREMIUM CONTENT Subscribe to continue reading. Keep connected to the Australian screen industry. With a subscription, you’ll get access to exclusive premium content including in-depth features, opinion, analysis and business and talent profiles. You can also upgrade to access our comprehensive In Production listings, covering hundreds of projects. Sign up with a 7 day free trial. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Screen Australia has seen an uptick in documentary applications, and with budgets on the rise, producers are increasingly asking more from the agency per project.

If the trend continues, Screen Australia head of documentary Richard Huddleston says “invariably” it will not be able to fund as the same percentage of projects as it has done historically.

“That is part of the challenge of what we do, is making sure that our budget can really stretch to as many projects as possible,” he tells IF.

