‘As long as they understand her’: ‘Westgate’ director Adrian Ortega and star Sarah Nicolazzo on its complex lead

Filmmaker Adrian Ortega takes issue with the notion of a “likeable character”.

Instead, a character should be complex, and by the end of a film, audiences should see them as fully human.

His latest feature Westgate, set over a day in 1999 Footscray, centres on Netta: a tough Italian-Australian single mother. Struggling with debt, a fight to keep promise to her son forces her to confront her grief about the death of her father in the 1970 West Gate Bridge collapse.

With the film due to make ...