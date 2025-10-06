Astera announces Solabulb, a zoomable, wireless Fresnel

LED lighting manufacturer Astera has announced the SolaBulb, which has 50W PAR-bulb-equivalent output and a 15°–50° zoom, allowing both spot and wide-angle beam control capabilities.

SolaBulb uses Astera’s Titan RGBMA LED Engine, designed for saturated colours, accurate skin tones and dynamic output. The built-in PAR20 Fresnel lens aims to provide even distribution and shadow quality that feels cinematic, while maintaining the convenient footprint of a PAR30-style bulb. Its beam can be further shaped with the included SolaSnoot accessory, to help reduce spill and manage contrast without added weight.

The bulb also has built-in LumenRadio CRMX and Bluetooth, while the AsteraApp offers monitoring and adjustable settings across multiple units. A built-in ON/OFF button aids pairing and preset selection. SolaBulb follows established NYX Bulb setup procedure and is compatible with Astera’s available PowerStation for external display and portable battery capabilities.

Solabulb has a 96 TLCI, delivering 5,228 lux at 1 metredrawing just 15 Watts, and features IP44 rainproof protection.

“The LunaReflector taught us about the potential to emulate PAR bulb design which enabled us to quickly build the initial SolaBulb prototype. We realised that there was virtually nothing like our unique creation in the professional market. So, we took the prototype to the US, UK, Australia and New Zealand and met with professional lighting crews for their honest input about SolaBulb’s potential,” said Astera head of product management Ben Díaz.

“We believe that our attractive pricing can allow more users to use the luminaire in quantity, which makes a huge difference in being able to unleash the real potential of SolaBulb. Especially when combined with existing NYX Bulb and LunaBulb accessories, there’s no end to the creative possibilities for gaffers, designers, and technicians.”