Astera launches Quikpunch wireless LED Fresnel

Astera has unveiled a 5-inch battery-powered LED PAR spot with a Fresnel lens, QuikPunch.

QuikPUnch follows on from Astera’s 3-inch lens QuikSpot but scales up the size, lux output, and beam control. It is engineered to deliver a sharp, high-intensity beam for spotlight applications or a wide, soft wash to light large surfaces. It offers a peak output of 8,000 lux at 3 metres using only 75 Watts, delivering the same output as a traditional 650 W tungsten Fresnel. The built-in battery provides up to 4.5 hours of runtime at full output, and longer operation in reduced-output modes.

Equipped with the Astera Titan LED Engine, RGBMA color science and OutputGain, the QuikPunch provides a 13º-60º zoom range. It integrates Astera’s QuikTurn function to achieve wider beam angles, and a mechanical stop at 30º provides amidpoint reference for repeatable adjustments even in low-light.

Quikpunch’s removable yoke includes foldable feet and an airline track. Its built-in kickStand allows for fast uplighting without a yoke, and a 3/8″ rear thread supports mounting via baby pins or low-profile Superclamps.

Astera has a range of accessories for the light, including the AirlineTrack-compatible TrackSpigot 28/16, which lets users attach both a 28mm pin and a 16mm receiver to QuikPunch’s removeable yoke. The TrackPin Compact accessory enables ultra-low rigging height and smooth pan control. As with the AX5 and QuikSpot, FlexCovers are available to help QuikPunch easily blend in with surroundings.

Designed to assist with accurate fixture positioning and also available for QuikSpot via firmware update, the TiltMeter is a software-based tool displayed on the fixture’s OLED screen. When the Astera button is pressed (not connected to the ChargingPlate), the screen switches to display only the tilt angle, thanks to the built-in accelerometer. Pressing the button again returns the display to standard mode after focusing is complete.

QuikPunch is fully compatible with Astera’s wireless ecosystem, including the AsteraApp, built-in LumenRadio CRMX, UHF, Bluetooth and infrared remote control. It also supports wired 5-pin XLR in/out for wired DMX/RDM. Prepping is streamlined with the ChargingPlate and PrepBox, allowing users to assign DMX addresses, adjust settings, and pair wirelessly. Up to eight fixtures can be charged, configured, and prepped simultaneously inside a dedicated ChargingCase