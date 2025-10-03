Atomos debuts Studio PRO-2710 reference monitor

Atomos has previewed its new reference monitor, the Studio PRO-2710, designed for colourists and editors.

The monitor combines a slim, portable design with advanced OLED technology, with Atomos’ aim to make professional-grade colour accuracy more financially accessible and smaller than traditional monitors.

The PRO-2710 features a vertically aligned OLED panel, which reduces colour fringing, chromatic aliasing, and fine-detail distortion common to non-vertical QD-OLED layouts. The colour management includes true 33 3D LUTs and tetrahedral interpolation, with interactive preview. Users can spin, preview, and analyse colour transforms in real time via a patent-pending 3D LUT preview interface.

The monitor also integrates a patent-pending sensor-calibrated surround lighting system, designed to ensure that the ambient light in the room is part of the same calibration pipeline as the screen.

It comes pre-loaded with an library of factory-calibrated presets, and users can recalibrate on-site with the Atomos Studio K-100 spectral calibration probe, designed to ensure accuracy from on-set dailies all the way through to final delivery.

““With this monitor, we are redefining what reference-grade means,” said Peter Barber, Atomos CEO. “For the first time, creative professionals can have true reference quality in a form factor that fits naturally on a desktop or in a home studio, places where a traditional high-end broadcast reference monitor could never go.”

“Just as importantly, the Studio PRO-2710 can be easily installed at a client’s office. That means as you send finished work, reviews, or works-in-progress, you can guarantee they are seeing exactly the same colours and the same quality of image you are producing. It makes approvals faster, cloud-based workflows more efficient, and gives everyone complete confidence that what’s on screen is exactly how it will be presented to the world. That consistency has always been one of the hardest problems in post-production, and the Studio PRO-2710 is designed to solve it.”

The Studio PRO-2710 reference-grade monitor introduces: