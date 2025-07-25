Atomos introduces Ninja TX monitor-recorder

Melbourne’s Atomos has launched its latest monitor recorder, the Ninja TX, which features 12G-SDI and HDMI 2.0 inputs and outputs, as well as includes integrated Wi-Fi and AirGlu timecode technology.

The monitor also has support for CFexpress Type B media and recording to USB-C external drives, while a new AtomOS Linux-based operating system is designed to provide faster performance and over-the-air updates.

The Ninja TX has a 1500 nit screen, 50 per cent brighter than other monitors in the Ninja line, and has pro-monitoring features such as EL ZONE false colour, focus peaking, waveform, RGB parade and vectorscope.

Ninja TX supports Apple ProRes, ProRes RAW, Avid DNx and H.265/H.264. It can handle a wide range of resolutions and frame rates, depending on the output of the camera: up to 120fps at HD resolution, up to 60fps at 4K UHD/DCI and up to 30fps at 8K UHD/DCI resolution.

Ninja TX includes 20GB of free ATOMOSphere storage. Creators can upload footage directly to Frame.io, Dropbox, or other camera-to-cloud services, or stream via NDI 6/HX3.

The monitor also features a new industrial design, aimed at improving thermal efficiency and portability, and reducing weight.

“This is the most advanced and capable Ninja we’ve ever built,” said Atmos CEO Peter Barber, Atomos CEO. “While it may look similar at first glance, Ninja TX is a completely new product, re-engineered from the ground up. There’s nothing carried over from previous models. The mechanical design, electronics, and thermal system have all been rebuilt to make this possible.”

“I’m incredibly proud of the Atomos engineering team for achieving what many would’ve thought impossible: fitting 12G-SDI, HDMI, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and timecode sync via AirGlu into such a compact and lightweight design to create a highly portable, run-and-gun, monitor-recorder,” added Peter. “Atomos invented this category, and Ninja TX takes us even further ahead. Its size and versatility make it ideal for any professional camera rig. This is going to be a must-have for filmmakers everywhere. Ninja TX is the new production standard. No other monitor-recorder comes close.”

Atomos has also developed a rugged locking system to maintain a secure grip on connected HDMI and USB-C cables, and Ninja TX is supplied with special brackets to facilitate this. A USB-C locking cable is included, while HDMI locking cables can be purchased separately.

Key Features:

Encode to Apple ProRes/RAW, Avid DNx or H.265/H.264

Record up to 8Kp30 RAW

Capture to CFexpress* Type B or USB-C* storage

Super-bright, 1500nit 5-inch touchscreen display

HDMI 2.0, 12G-SDI input and output & Wi-Fi 6E

Includes NDI 6 / HX3 TX/RX streaming

AtomOS Linux-based operating system

Direct upload to ATOMOSphere, Frame.io**, Dropbox** and more

Timecode sync over RF or Bluetooth

Over-the-air (OTA) firmware updates

Powered by USB-C, NP-F battery or AC adaptor

Ninja TX will ship end of August 2025, priced at $1,625 AUD.