Atomos introduces StudioSonic shotgun mic

Melbourne-based Atomos has launched the StudioSonic Shotgun Mic, a wireless and wired shotgun microphone aimed at filmmakers, journalists, YouTubers, and production professionals.

The microphone’s dual-mode allows it to operate wirelessly over 2.4GHz or via a direct USB-C digital audio connection with Atomos’ locking USB-C connector. It offers a 48kHz/24-bit super cardioid design.

It has an internal, USB-C rechargeable battery, capable of powering the device for around 7-8 hours in wireless mode and up to 50 hours in wired mode. The mic has analog and digital outputs, and the USB-C output allows it to be connected directly to a computer for use in areas like podcasts or live streaming.

“With StudioSonic, we’re delivering a microphone that matches the mobility and precision today’s content creators demand,” said Atomos CEO Peter Barber.

“It brings together robust construction, flexible connectivity, and studio-quality audio, all in a smart looking directional shotgun form factor.

“This is another step in our journey to broaden the Atomos ecosystem into audio, bringing the same standard of reliability and innovation we’re known for in video,” added Barber. “You’ll see even more ecosystem products coming soon.”

The shielded, all-metal body microphone incorporates a 75Hz low-cut filter and a 150Hz high-cut filter to minimise unwanted noise, a high frequency boost to improve clarity and manual gain control for precise adjustments. The integrated OLED screen provides real-time monitoring, and the mic is supplied with a 2.4GHz receiver. Latency is less than 20ms and the working range is up to 100m with line of sight and up to 20m in busy environments.

The USB-C connection is reinforced with the same locking mechanism used across other Atomos products like Shinobi II and Ninja Phone, providing creators with a consistent and secure workflow across audio and video.

Key Features:

Dual Wireless/Wired Modes: instantly switch between wireless (2.4GHz) and wired (USB-C or 3.5mm analog) with a one-touch toggle

Broadcast-grade Audio: super cardioid condenser capsule with 48kHz/24-bit resolution delivers focused, isolated vocal capture – even in noisy environments

Filtering: built-in 75Hz and 150Hz low-cut filters, high-frequency boost, and manual gain control

OLED Status Display: real-time visual feedback for gain levels, filter modes, battery status, and more

Battery Life: up to 8 hours in wireless mode, and up to 50 hours wired

Latency: <20ms with wireless range up to 100 meters (line of sight)

What’s in the box: